syte raises €9M to automate early-stage real estate planning

German real estate technology company syte has raised €9 million in Series A funding to expand its land and property analytics platform. The round was led by amberra, the venture studio of the Cooperative Financial Group Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken, with NRW.BANK joining as a new investor. Existing backers, including companies of the Schwarz Group, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), vent.io and Vantage Value, also participated.

Founded in 2021, syte has developed a platform that combines land and real estate data with proprietary AI-powered analytics to help developers, banks and brokers assess development opportunities. The technology is designed to determine what can be built on a particular plot, identify relevant planning and building regulations, and evaluate whether a construction or renovation project is economically viable.

The company is targeting the early planning phase of real estate development, where assessing building potential, regulatory requirements and financial feasibility can involve lengthy manual processes. While construction and financing costs remain significant constraints for the sector, syte is focused on shortening preliminary assessments so that viable projects can be identified earlier and planning issues detected before significant time and capital are committed.

According to the company, its platform can reduce property and land assessment processes from weeks to minutes. It is currently available across Germany and covers more than 62 million parcels of land.

More than 200 customers use syte for property valuation, planning and advisory work. Applications range from assessing individual sites and investment opportunities to analysing property portfolios for renovation requirements and identifying potential funding opportunities.

How land and existing properties have been assessed and evaluated so far costs the real estate and financial industry a great deal of time and money. Whoever digitizes these processes will help determine what gets built in Germany and Europe going forward,

said Matthias Zühlke, CEO of syte.

The new capital will be used to further automate the planning stages that precede construction and support syte's expansion beyond Germany into other European markets. In the longer term, the company aims to digitally map the entire process leading up to property construction.