Arcos secures €5.5M to protect critical infrastructure from physical threats

German security technology company Arcos has raised €5.5 million in seed funding to expand its platform for monitoring and responding to security incidents across critical infrastructure and other physical sites. The round included High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), Bayern Kapital, Pact, Haufe, Robin Capital and strategic business angels. HTGF's investors include the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and KfW Capital.

Arcos is developing a platform that combines signals from connected sensors into a single operational system for managing security incidents. The platform is designed to help operators monitor homes, commercial properties, construction sites and critical infrastructure, including railway stations, substations and data centres, from a single control centre.

The company is targeting a growing challenge for the security industry as organisations deploy increasing numbers of sensors while facing shortages of operational staff. Rather than relying on separate systems for monitoring, decision-making and incident management, Arcos brings these processes together into a single platform where incidents are detected, assessed, escalated and documented.

This industry helps decide whether the country functions, and it is changing faster than ever before. More sensors, fewer people. What is missing is someone who looks. That is exactly what we are building with our technology and the offering of a full-service provider,

said Louis Wübben, founder and managing director of Arcos.

Arcos develops and operates both the software platform and the control centre infrastructure. According to the company, this allows its operations, engineering and product teams to continuously update workflows based on real-world incidents, rather than relying on separate software vendors.

Moritz Steigerwald, founder and managing director of Arcos, said the company's platform brings signal processing and operational workflows together in a single system:

As a result, we see immediately in daily operations where workflows need to improve, and we can implement those improvements ourselves.

The company says its platform is designed to work across different types of sites, allowing the same processes and software to be applied to residential, commercial and critical infrastructure environments.

The new funding will be used to expand Arcos' team in Germany, further develop its platform and prepare for growth in the critical infrastructure market. The company also plans to expand into additional European markets.