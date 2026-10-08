UK and Germany launch industrial tech corridor to accelerate AI and deeptech growth

Today sees the launch of an industrial tech corridor between Britain and Germany as the Prime Minister visits Berlin.



The deal will drive companies on both sides of the North Sea to strike partnerships with one another, boosting investment, creating new jobs, and adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI to improve productivity.

Some of Germany’s and the UK's biggest companies are already capitalising on the agreements. Germany-based tech firm MicroAGI — a robotics research company headquartered in Munich — will expand their footprint in London, creating 180 new, high-paid jobs. Energy company Proxima Fusion will also expand their base in Culham, with the potential to quadruple their workforce at the site by 2028.



A flagship initiative under the Kensington Treaty — the UK-German bilateral friendship agreement — it’s being backed by some of Germany’s leading companies, including Allianz, Bosch, RWE and Siemens.



The initiative will connect industry leaders, tech companies and innovators from both countries, unlocking new ways for them to work together and to harness the opportunities of AI and critical technologies.



Once fully operational, it will connect high-growth technology companies with major industrial partners and investors, helping them win new business and realise their scale-up ambitions.



Deepening the UK-Germany tech partnership further, both countries will also share a pot of some €20 million to help accelerate joint research on Quantum – one of the defining technologies of the future.



Dr Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, said:



"Together with the UK, we're building an ideal launchpad for AI companies to scale internationally.

The UK-German Tech Corridor will accelerate scale-ups to enter Europe’s most advanced AI ecosystems. This partnership represents an important step to strengthening our digital sovereignty."



Francesco Sciortino, Co-founder and CEO, Proxima Fusion, said:

“Proxima Fusion is developing Europe’s first commercial fusion power plant, with British engineering playing a key role.

Culham is home to some of the world’s strongest fusion engineering expertise, and expanding our team there reflects our long-term commitment to the UK. We share an ambition with our UK partners: to turn scientific leadership into a new fusion industry, creating skilled jobs in both Britain and Germany.”



UK-based AI software company Quantexa is also committing to building a dedicated sovereign unit in Germany which will support the technology’s deployment in both countries.



Today’s funding announcement also follows the UK's earlier commitment this year to be the first country in the world to build large-scale Quantum computers on our shores by the early 2030s.



As the UK’s second-largest trading partner Germany already contributes some €183 billion to the UK economy.







