Scottish startup 1nhaler secures £2.2M to replace bulky plastic inhalers with cardboard

1nhaler, a Scotland-based drug delivery device developer, has secured £2.2 million in follow-on funding to progress its novel pop-up cardboard inhaler towards first regulatory approval.



Archangels led the funding with support from Scottish Enterprise and BBB Investments.

The investment will facilitate late-stage development of 1nhaler’s lead product, 1nhaler Salbutamol, which combines the novel device with salbutamol, a well-established asthma medicine.



Inhalable medicines are already used to treat conditions such as asthma, COPD, influenza, epilepsy, depression and Parkinson’s. 1nhaler's unique single-dose DPI platform is designed to address key limitations in current delivery options around user accessibility, cost and environmental impact.



Unlike conventional inhalers typically made from bulky plastic, 1nhaler’s single-dose DPI is made predominantly from cardboard and is the size and shape of a credit card. It transforms into a three-dimensional inhaler for patient use and, with few components, including the patent-protected membrane-based system, is designed to be simpler and more affordable to manufacture at scale.

Beyond respiratory conditions, the platform could deliver dry powder medicines for a range of other uses, including pain relief and vaccines.



The funding will complete the technical transfer of this product into contract manufacturing to produce clinical trial material and progress a small clinical trial to support regulatory filing, which is targeted for late 2027.



The funding will also support a manufacturing engineering study with industry leaders, Harro Höfliger, for the commercial scale-up of the 1nhaler dry powder inhaler (DPI) and enable the 1nhaler team to advance business development discussions with parties interested in the utility and innovation of the 1nhaler platform and its lead product.



Lisa McMyn, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at 1nhaler, said:

“This investment takes us to one of the most important milestones in our journey – taking our own lead product into the clinic.



The continued backing of Archangels, Scottish Enterprise and BBB Investments reflects the technical and commercial progress we have made over the past year.”



Dr Sarah Hardy, Director and Head of New Investments at Archangels, said:



“Having backed 1nhaler since 2023, we see this latest round as a reflection of our confidence in the team and its novel inhaler device that has the potential to disrupt the global market for inhaled medicines.