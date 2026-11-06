Denmark's EIFO joins TEKEVER's $580M Series D as company expands into Odense

Defencetech TEKEVER today announced plans to establish an operational presence in Odense, Denmark, its first in the Nordic region, to support its work across the region. The announcement follows a meeting in Copenhagen with Denmark’s Minister of Defence, Jeppe Bruus.



TEKEVER develops and provides AI-centric autonomous systems for defence, security and civil applications.



Alongside plans to establish an operational presence in Denmark, TEKEVER will welcome EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, as an investor. EIFO has committed to joining the closing of TEKEVER’s $580 million Series D financing round, first announced on 23 September 2026 at a valuation of $6.4 billion.



TEKEVER is progressing the creation of a Danish entity and the arrangements for its local operations. It will develop its operational presence in phases, in response to demand and approvals.

Odense was selected for its established drone and robotics ecosystem. Local capabilities include Odense Robotics, UAS Denmark’s International Test Centre, and the University of Southern Denmark’s SDU Drone Centre and Flight Lab. These provide access to Danish testing and research capabilities, specialist companies and talent.

Ricardo Mendes, CEO of TEKEVER, said:



“Establishing our first operational presence in Denmark gives TEKEVER a platform to work with customers and partners across the region. EIFO’s investment as part of our new Series D closing is an important milestone.



Support from Odense Municipality and our progress with local partners are concrete steps in our Danish expansion.

We will develop our operational presence in phases, in response to demand and approvals. Denmark’s strengths in drone testing, robotics and research create a strong foundation for collaboration.



Over time, we aim to contribute to Danish sovereign industrial and technological capabilities and the wider Nordic region.”

TEKEVER is already working with Danish partners and sees opportunities to collaborate across defence, security and technology. The company also plans to explore with Danish stakeholders how its dual-use systems could support the monitoring of critical offshore energy infrastructure.

Peder Lundquist, CEO at EIFO, added:

“With this investment, EIFO is supporting

s continued growth while bringing a leading European defence company closer to Denmark.

Building on its existing ties to the Danish ecosystem, this creates potential for increased collaboration, technology development and greater Danish industrial participation in the European defence sector.”

TEKEVER’s Danish presence forms part of a connected European network spanning Portugal, the UK, France, Germany and Estonia, following the recent launch of its German hub in Munich.

The financing will support TEKEVER’s next phase of growth, including deeper international expansion, expanded industrial and technological capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.



