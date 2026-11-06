MucoLife Therapeutics secures €91K from Vinnova to scale manufacturing of COPD treatment

MucoLife Therapeutics has received €91,000 (SEK 1 million) from Vinnova, Sweden’s innovation agency, through the call “Support to small and medium-sized companies for the use of life science infrastructure.”



The funding supports establishing a scalable manufacturing process for MLT-001, the company’s first-in-class inhaled peptide designed to dissolve airway mucus plugs in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Check out our earlier interview with Thaher Pelaseyed, co-founder and CEO at MucoLife Therapeutics



Mucus plugging is present in more than half of patients with moderate-to-severe COPD, and no approved therapy targets it directly.

Mucus obstruction is a relevant disease feature associated with poor outcomes, including reduced lung function, more exacerbations and increased mortality, and it can be targeted for the benefit of patients.

MucoLife’s work has shown that the synthesis of MLT-001 is scalable, and the grant will be used to develop the process of scaled-up manufacturing.



The development will be carried out in close collaboration with a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) partner and aims to establish a process that reaches a suitable level of purity at a documented yield. The project will also deliver a transferable process description and control strategy for later Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacture.



“Manufacturing is the step that turns a promising molecule into a medicine,” says Thaher Pelaseyed, CEO of MucoLife.

