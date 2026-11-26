RAISE Summit announced its fourth edition: 6–8 July 2027 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, opening with the AI Gala in the Galerie des Batailles at the Château de Versailles. More than 15,000 attendees and 500 speakers are expected. For the first time, RAISE runs alongside MACHINA Summit, Europe's leading physical AI event, bringing chips, models and the machines they power into the same venue in the same week.

The room the industry chooses

The 2026 edition gathered more than 9,000 attendees, over 80% of them C-level executives or founders, including 1,767 CEOs and representatives of 208 Fortune 500 companies. Together they held more than 5,000 one-to-one C-level meetings. Speakers included Mark Cuban, Yann LeCun (AMI Labs), Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI), Anton Osika (Lovable), Amin Vahdat (Google), Charlie Kawwas (Broadcom) and Andrew Feldman (Cerebras Systems).

Capital meets compute

As AI becomes one of the largest capital stories of the decade, RAISE 2027 puts financing at the centre. Capital Arena, a closed-door day on 7 July, focuses on AI infrastructure financing. Its invitation-only Allocators Lounge connects private credit, private equity and sovereign investors with frontier labs, neoclouds and data centre developers.

Why Europe, why now

Europe sits between the world's two AI superpowers, is home to many of the largest enterprise buyers, and has a fast-growing generation of AI founders and labs. While much of the industry races down a single path, Europe has room to lead the next one. "For founders and startups in Europe, I think your time is now."— Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur, at RAISE 2026

What's new in 2027

A bigger venue . More than 15,000 attendees from 3,000 companies and 500 speakers are expected, with the same 80% C-level and founder share.

. More than 15,000 attendees from 3,000 companies and 500 speakers are expected, with the same 80% C-level and founder share. AI meets physical AI . MACHINA Summit (7–8 July) runs in the same venue, bringing the builders of AI together with those taking it into factories, warehouses and streets.

. MACHINA Summit (7–8 July) runs in the same venue, bringing the builders of AI together with those taking it into factories, warehouses and streets. Enterprise AI and governance . The 2027 programme focuses on how organisations implement AI across their stack, and on the returns it delivers.

. The 2027 programme focuses on how organisations implement AI across their stack, and on the returns it delivers. A full week, not just a summit. RAISE Week extends across Paris:

○ The AI Gala on 6 July, in the Galerie des Batailles at the Château de Versailles

○ Three invitation-only CxO Summits (CTO & CIO Technology, CISO Security and CMO Marketing), followed by a private CxO Dinner

○ Builder's Lab on 3 July, a one-day programme where developers learn from the teams behind leading AI tools and turn ideas into working demos within hours

○ Capital Arena on 7 July, with the Allocators Lounge

○ The Frontier Lounge, a curated space across both summit days where founders meet the investors and enterprise buyers backing them

○ The Frontier Moment Closing Party on 8 July, bringing RAISE, MACHINA and Signal Week together around the three forces behind them: intelligence, machines and money

The first confirmed speakers for 2027 include Richard Socher (Co-Founder & CEO, Recursive), Naveen Rao (Co-Founder & CEO, Unconventional AI), Tuhin Srivastava (Co-Founder & CEO, Baseten), Misha Laskin (Co-Founder & CEO, Reflection AI), Nir Zuk (Founder & CEO, Cylake) and Mitesh Agrawal (CEO, Positron AI). More speakers, partners and programme highlights will follow in the coming weeks.

To learn more about RAISE Summit 2027 visit the official website.