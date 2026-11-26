Shuttle, an Irish fintech whose regulated platform allows investment syndicates and fund managers to raise and deploy capital across borders, has launched with authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority alongside its existing Central Bank of Ireland authorisation. Syndicate leads, fund managers and founders can now run deals on one platform, regulated in both the EU and the UK, and bring in investors from across Europe and the US.

The launch comes as uncertainty grows over EU Inc, the proposed “28th regime” designed to give European startups a single company structure.

Even if it passes, it only addresses where a company is registered, not how it raises money. A growing share of early-stage capital comes from syndicates, angel networks, and first-time fund managers whose investors sit in different countries, with different rules, banks, and paperwork, and many of those deals still run on spreadsheets and bespoke legal documents.

Shuttle has raised $1 million to date to solve this problem, with investment coming from Baseline, Enterprise Ireland, and angel investors including the CEO of Revolut Holdings, the GM of Western Europe for ElevenLabs, and the VP EMEA at Astronomer.

Scott Ashmore and Rob Halligan co-founded the company, which launched in December 2024 to help investors access venture deals. To date, it has facilitated deals for 180 investors, alongside many well-known venture capital funds in Europe. Companies that have managed funding rounds on the platform include AI-powered business account provider Seapoint, AI integration startup Jentic, and sales planning and decision intelligence platform Lative.

Scott Ashmore, CEO and co-founder of Shuttle, said:

“Europe has spent years trying to give founders a single market to build in. We can’t register your company in one, but we can let you raise in one.



A syndicate lead in Dublin should be able to bring in angels from London, Berlin and New York as easily as from down the road. That's what we've built, and it's live today."

On Shuttle, a syndicate lead or fund manager can turn a pitch deck into a draft deal, onboard and verify investors, collect commitments through embedded payments, and close with e-signature and a single payout.

AI agents draft deals, chase commitments, help complete KYC and prepare investor updates, and managers can run everything from WhatsApp, with nothing actioned until a person approves it. Founders get a cap table that updates itself when a round closes. Investors see every position, update and tax relief certificate in one account, and syndicate members can preload their account to auto-invest in deals that meet criteria they’ve set in advance.



Fiona Kelly, Co-founder and General Partner at Baseline, says:

“Rob and Scott have built something very impressive with limited resources. We’ve been syndicating deals for years and have seen or used the likes of Odin, Carta and others.

They just don’t compare to what the team at Shuttle has built. And, because they spent the time getting directly regulated, they can offer unique features like co-investment for syndicates and funds and auto-invest for private investors.”



With the FCA authorisation, Shuttle has expanded with a new UK branch in London. The company has also appointed Sinead Fitzmaurice, former CEO of global payments institution TransferMate, as an independent non-executive director.