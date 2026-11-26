Belgian cleantech company ARK Capture Solutions, which develops fully electric carbon capture equipment for industrial emissions, has raised €5.4 million in a funding round led by Aperam Ventures, with participation from existing shareholders Wallonie Entreprendre, Noshaq, Invest.BW, Seeder Fund and BeAngels, alongside new investors Encevo and VITO.

The investment comes 20 months after the company's €2.2 million pre-seed round and marks its transition from pilot testing to industrial-scale deployment.

Founded by Samuel Thiry and Aurélien Vantomme, ARK Capture Solutions focuses on developing more affordable and energy-efficient alternatives to conventional industrial carbon capture technologies.

The phase-out of free carbon allowances and rising CO₂ prices under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) are increasing demand for affordable carbon capture solutions. Captured CO₂ can also be used in industrial production or, when derived from biogenic sources, permanently stored to generate carbon removals.

However, flue gases with CO₂ concentrations of between 4 and 20 per cent, estimated to account for around half of global emissions, remain largely unaddressed due to the cost and complexity of conventional capture technologies.

ARK aims to address this challenge through its patented, fully electric and solvent-free hybrid technology, which reduces energy consumption and capture costs while improving operational safety. The technology is designed to complement existing decarbonisation measures, such as energy efficiency, electrification and fuel switching, particularly in industries where emissions are difficult or impossible to avoid.

Since its pre-seed round, ARK has successfully deployed and operated pilot units at three industrial sites with varying flue gas compositions and CO₂ concentrations, producing liquid CO₂ on-site that met the required specifications. In October 2026, the company completed a testing campaign at one of Belgium's largest waste-to-energy plants.

ARK also leads CO₂ DISRUPT, a €5.6 million project supported by the Walloon Region, in collaboration with Aperam, Industeel, Cinergie, UMONS and Certech. The project aims to test a mobile unit capable of capturing 1,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The company has completed its first engineering and feasibility studies ahead of schedule and is preparing to deliver its first commercial units. It is also expanding its international reach, with ongoing discussions across Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, North America and Oceania.

This round gives us the means to move to the next scale and bring affordable carbon capture technologies to the industries that need it most,

said Samuel Thiry and Aurélien Vantomme, founders of ARK Capture Solutions.

The new funding will support the industrial-scale deployment of ARK's technology at customer sites and strengthen its engineering, supply chain and commercial capabilities to meet growing demand across the steel, chemical, waste-to-energy, biogas and other industrial sectors.