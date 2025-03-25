ARK Capture Solutions raises €2.2M to tackle CO₂ from Industry’s toughest emissions

In 2024, Europe is updating its approach to taxing CO2 emissions. Under the revised Emissions Trading System (ETS), companies currently receive around 65 per cent of their emission allowances for free—but this is about to change.

These free quotas will be gradually phased out by 2034, pushing industries to cut their emissions. As a result, with both the removal of free allowances and rising CO2 prices, the cost of carbon taxes could be up to six times higher in 2034 compared to 2024.

Industries are looking for solutions to reduce their CO2 emissions. However, there is currently no economically viable CO2 capture technology available for CO2 concentrations between 4 per cent and 15 per cent, which account for 50 per cent of global emissions!

Belgian cleantech startup ARK Capture Solution (ARK) has developed a unique hybrid capture technology that cuts capture costs in half compared to conventional technologies. ARK has raised over €2.2 million in pre-seed funding – a mere 9 months after its founding. It filed its first patent last summer, and the team has grown from five to nearly seven people.

I spoke to co-founder Samuel Thiry to learn more.

ARK is developing and building equipment that captures CO2 from industrial flue gases.

Thiry detailed:

“Our solution is unique because it's hybrid—we integrate multiple technologies rather than relying on just one. This allows us to avoid the exponential cost increases that others face. We're specifically targeting emitters with low CO₂ concentrations (4–15 per cent in flue gas), a segment that makes up about 50 per cent of global Tier 2 emissions. Most other players focus on much higher CO₂ concentrations.”

ARK's unique hybrid technology stands out due to its low capture costs (both CAPEX and OPEX) and its forward-thinking design: autonomous, modular, HSE-friendly, and all-electric.

This contrasts from conventional amine-based technologies, which suffer from high capture costs, toxicity issues, and complex infrastructure needs. Our approach avoids these drawbacks.

According to Thiry:

"Our initial life cycle assessments (LCA) show a clear environmental benefit even when including the full chain to storage. The technology is compatible with existing transport and storage infrastructures. Major industry players are already using similar storage methods, which validates the feasibility. We are proud to offer a solution able to unlock an unaddressed market segment, representing 50 per cent of the world’s emissions."

ARK is currently focused on four sectors:

Energy (gas and biogas-fired plants)

Chemical and petrochemical industries

Steel production

Glass manufacturing

The company is also assessing new business models such as Equipment sales and service: “We supply the equipment, and customers pay for it along with ongoing maintenance via long-term service agreements.”

There’s also Capture-as-a-service. Thiry explained:

“For customers who don’t see CO₂ as a core business, we offer a service model, handling the capture ourselves. This approach requires more capital but offers flexibility.”

Aperam Ventures and Seeder Fund led the funding, including Climate Club, BeAngels, Lune Ventures, InvestBW, Noshaq, and Wallonie Entreprendre.

According to Thorsten Zimmermann, Head of Aperam Ventures:

“As lead industrial investor, we are eager to implement and test their demonstration unit at Aperam Châtelet. We support the development of this groundbreaking decarbonization solution, which has the potential to transform a broad range of industrial sectors."

ARK Capture Solutions plans to upscale its technology to the next level. A prototype capable of capturing 2 tons of CO2 per year is already operational. ARK is now scaling up to a 40 tons per-year pilot and developing a 400-1000 tons per year Industrial Demonstration Unit in collaboration with three top-ranked industrial partners.

Thiry asserts: “We’re proud of our team—it’s a strong mix of industry veterans and ambitious young talent. We’ve managed to attract people with significant experience, like former technical directors and PhDs. We’re still hiring and growing.”

The new funding will be used to upscale the technology, expand the team, accelerate product development, and enhance market entry strategies.

Lead image: ARK Capture Solutions. Photo: uncredited.