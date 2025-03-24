German AI-search firm amberSearch secures €2.1M Seed investment

German AI-search company amberSearch has secured €2.1 million Seed investment from Ventech, with participation from angel investors.

amberSearch was founded in 2021 by RWTH Aachen University alumni Bastian Maiworm, Igli Manaj, and Philipp Reißel.

With a team of 30 employees based in Aachen and Cologne and almost half a decade of experience in AI-operations, amberSearch has already established itself as a provider of enterprise search solutions.

amberSearch enables employees to instantly retrieve documents, data and insights from internal company sources by streamlining queries into a single AI-powered search engine and chat interface. This helps SMEs automate workflows and increase productivity by reducing search time by 40 per cent or more.

Unlike many solutions that are confined to a single platform or ecosystem, amberSearch connects multiple platforms, not only US-American but also European software systems.

This allows businesses to connect to their entire knowledge base, no matter where it is stored. Further, amberSearch links both on-premise and cloud-based systems, ensuring a flexible and scalable solution.

The company’s product is integrated at over 200 SMEs throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including RSM-Ebner Stolz, Schüßler-Plan, and Zentis.

According to Philipp Reißel, co-founder and CEO of amberSearch, the company aims to bring the power of AI to SMEs, especially in more traditional sectors – such as manufacturing – where companies have a wealth of information and data to manage but often struggle with AI adoption due to complexities, resource constraints and concerns over data security.

“amberSearch bridges this gap with a plug-and-play architecture that requires minimal IT expertise, lowering the entry barrier to AI adoption.”

amberSearch’s solutions are deeply integrated within a company’s own IT ecosystem. All processes operate in a secure IT environment, ensuring full compliance with privacy regulations and internal guidelines while maintaining existing access rights for employees.

Nicolas Barthalon, Investor at Ventech, Munich, added:

“In only a few months, amberSearch has already proven its ability to implement AI at a large scale, adeptly sifting through the complex web of corporate data to harness undocumented company processes and staff expertise. T his has led to impressive adoption and usage within organisations, positioning amberSearch at the centre of SME's workflows."

With the funding, amberSearch aims to scale its AI-powered search engine and companyGPT solution and further develop its custom AI Assistant to automate workflows, manage company data, and establish a strong foundation for AI-driven automation.

Lead image: amberSearch. Photo: uncredited.