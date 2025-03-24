Welinq launches commercial quantum memory for distributed quantum architecture

Quantum computing tech company Welinq, has launched the first commercial quantum memory designed specifically for quantum data centres with world-record performance.

Quantum computing is reaching a turning point: with more than 100 individual quantum computers deployed in dedicated infrastructures, the next challenge is networking them into scalable, high-performance architectures.

Just as classical data centres rely on distributed computing and high-speed interconnects, the future of quantum computing depends on optical networking and resource sharing between quantum processors.

Today, quantum processors operate in isolation, limiting their computing power.

Welinq’s quantum memory serves as the backbone of distributed quantum architecture, enabling quantum processors to work together in scalable networks — currently the only viable path to scaling quantum computing beyond single QPUs.

Welinq’s new memory is a fully integrated system, allowing for plug-and-play deployment in quantum data centres and quantum communication networks. Key features include:

Over 90 per cent on-demand storage-and-retrieval efficiency for single photons — the highest recorded for quantum memory.

Storage durations of up to 200 microseconds.

Compact form factor, fitting into a standard 19-inch industrial rack for easy integration.

Room-temperature operation using a proven neutral-atom approach with technological maturity, eliminating the need for cryogenic systems thanks to the precise trapping of atoms by laser beams.

According to Julien Laurat, Professor at Sorbonne Université, CSO Hardware and co-founder of Welinq, the pioneer of this technology:

"Quantum memories have been a central focus of research for years, but transitioning from academic demonstrations to a deployable commercial solution in just two years was a major engineering challenge."

Eleni Diamanti, Research Director at CNRS, Lead of the Paris Center for Quantum Technologies, CSO Protocols and co-founder of Welinq, shared that Welinq’s quantum memory will unlock new applications and drive breakthroughs in quantum computing and communication.

“Its impact will be transformative across industries such as cybersecurity, energy, and healthcare."

Several units of Welinq’s quantum memory are now in production and being deployed across Europe, marking a major milestone in the industrialisation of quantum technologies.

Earlier this year, Welinq launched the araQne quantum compiler, designed to optimise algorithm partitioning across networked quantum processors efficiently.

The company has previously announced key partnerships with Pasqal, Quandela, and QphoX and has spearheaded AQADOC, the world’s first initiative dedicated to distributed quantum algorithms developed alongside industry leaders and end-users in the energy sector.



Lead image: Freepik.