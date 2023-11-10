Quandela secures €50M Series B funding and delivers first quantum computer to industrial client

This week, Quandela, the French photonic quantum computing company, successfully secured over €50 million from investors and delivered its first quantum computer to an industrial client.

Quandela develops full-stack optical quantum computers, available both on cloud and on-premises. It became the first player in the European Union, and one of the few globally, to make its quantum computers accessible via the cloud.

It opened its quantum computer manufacturing facility in June 2023 in Massy (France), and this week, the first quantum computer produced in the facility has just been delivered to its customer OVHcloud datacenter, marking the first European quantum computer purchased and hosted by an industrial client.

Quandela is producing three new machines scheduled for deliveries in 2024.

The company currently employs more than fifty PhD and engineers in algorithms, semiconductors, quantum optics, quantum information and computer science.

The funding was over €50 million from investors, the French government through the France 2030 Plan, and banking partners. New investors, Serena, Credit Mutuel Innovation, and the European Innovation Council Fund, joined the company's capital, alongside existing historical investors, Bpifrance, OMNES Capital and Quantonation. Quandela has also received support from France 2030 as the laureate of the "Première usine" call for projects, operated by Bpifrance.

This funding will allow Quandela to expedite its international expansion and increase the production of its quantum computers to meet the needs of industrial clients.

According to Paul-François Fournier, Executive Director in charge at Innovation:

"We're very proud to continue to support the growth of Quandela, which successfully opened Europe's first quantum computer production plant a few months ago. This support is a perfect illustration of the ambitions of Bpifrance's Deeptech plan: to encourage the rise of French champions driving breakthrough innovations in the coming decades."

Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board shared:

"Quandela, as a major European player in photonic quantum computing, embodies the innovation and disruptive potential actively supported by the EIC. This investment reflects our trust in their capacity to bring about significant change and drive innovation in the global technological landscape."

Lead image via Quandela. Photo: Uncredited.