Water intelligence company WaterSense has secured €5.75 million in funding through a combination of grants and a pre-seed round co-led by b2venture and Movens Capital, with participation from vastpoint. The new capital will support the expansion of its water monitoring infrastructure across Europe.

Founded by Filip Budny, WaterSense develops autonomous water quality monitoring technology that combines proprietary sensor hardware with an AI-powered platform to help industrial operators, utilities and public authorities monitor and manage water resources.

Water plays a critical role in industrial production, cooling systems, wastewater management and public infrastructure. As water supplies become increasingly constrained, water security is also becoming a strategic priority for the European Union.

Despite its importance, water quality monitoring still relies largely on manual sampling and laboratory analysis. This process can take several days, providing only a snapshot of conditions at a particular location and making it difficult to detect contamination and respond in real time. Recent pollution incidents across European rivers, including the Po, Vistula and Oder, have highlighted the limitations of existing monitoring methods.

WaterSense aims to address these challenges through an autonomous monitoring system based on technology developed by Budny during his PhD research at Warsaw University of Technology. Conventional sensor-based monitoring systems often face challenges related to biofouling, high maintenance costs and complex servicing requirements, limiting their widespread adoption.

WaterSense's technology uses hundreds of low-cost miniature printed sensors that are automatically replaced daily. This reduces maintenance requirements, prevents biofouling from limiting sensor performance and enables continuous monitoring across a broader range of water quality parameters.

The hardware is complemented by an AI-native platform that integrates real-time measurements into customers' existing systems and operational workflows. Deep-learning models predict changes in water quality up to 72 hours in advance, while satellite data extends monitoring coverage beyond individual measurement locations. AI agents analyse the collected data to provide alerts, insights and operational decision support.

WaterSense currently monitors more than 80 locations for over 30 customers across four countries, covering environments ranging from alpine lakes in Austria to urban water systems in major European cities. Through its Data-as-a-Service model, the company provides customers with continuous access to water quality data without requiring them to develop their own monitoring infrastructure.

As adoption grows, each deployment contributes to a broader dataset covering different water bodies, geographical regions and operating conditions, supporting the development of the platform's predictive capabilities.

The new funding will be used to expand WaterSense's monitoring network across European rivers, lakes and water systems, moving beyond individual monitoring locations towards system-wide water intelligence. A planned full rollout along the Oder River will be one of the company's next major steps.

WaterSense will also continue expanding its European deployments and developing its data infrastructure, predictive models and operational decision-support capabilities.