European transportation tech companies raised approximately
€2.14 billion in
H1 2026. The UK emerged as the leading market, accounting for
more than half of the capital raised, followed by Sweden and Germany. Together,
these three countries attracted around 94 per cent of total funding,
highlighting the geographical concentration of investment.
Autonomous driving and electric mobility dominated funding
activity, with a handful of large transactions accounting for a substantial
share of total capital. Meanwhile, smaller rounds reflected continued investor
interest in electric propulsion, micromobility, drone technologies, fleet
management and EV charging infrastructure. Investments spanned multiple modes
of transportation, including road freight, aviation and rail.
These trends point to a broader transformation of the
transportation sector, driven by the growing adoption of electric, autonomous
and digitally enabled mobility solutions. Companies are focusing on advancing
their technologies, expanding manufacturing capabilities, accelerating
commercialisation and entering new markets.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, explore Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, which is free and
open to everyone.
Here are the European transportation tech companies that
raised the most funding in H1 2026.
1
Wayve (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $1.26B
Wayve is developing autonomous driving technology through an end-to-end learning approach. Its embodied AI technology enables vehicles to interpret their surroundings, make decisions and navigate complex driving environments.
The company's AI Driver is designed to work across different vehicle models and hardware architectures, supporting driving assistance and fully autonomous driving applications. Wayve works with automotive manufacturers, technology companies and mobility providers to integrate its software into passenger vehicles and commercial fleets.
Wayve's funding in the first half of 2026 reached $1.26 billion, following a $1.2 billion Series D round in February and a $60 million extension in April. The capital will support international commercial deployment, the integration of its AI technology into production vehicles and closer collaboration with automotive and semiconductor partners.
2
Polestar (Sweden)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $700M
Polestar is an electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Gothenburg. The company develops premium electric cars, combining automotive design, performance, digital connectivity and sustainable mobility.
Its vehicle portfolio includes electric fastbacks, SUVs and performance-oriented models. Listed on Nasdaq, Polestar operates internationally and is expanding its product portfolio as part of its long-term growth strategy, with four new models planned over the following three years.
Through two equity financing rounds in H1 2026, Polestar secured a combined $700 million. The investments are intended to strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity, diversify its shareholder base and support its long-term business strategy.
3
Finn (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €140M
FINN operates a digital car subscription platform offering flexible alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership and leasing.
The company provides private and business customers with access to vehicles from multiple automotive brands through monthly subscriptions that bundle services such as insurance, registration and maintenance. FINN manages more than 50,000 active car subscriptions and generates over €300 million in annual recurring revenue.
FINN achieved unicorn status in the first half of 2026 after securing €140 million in financing. The company plans to use the capital to expand its vehicle fleet, pursue international growth, enhance its technology and operational infrastructure, and improve profitability.
4
Einride (Sweden)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $113M
Einride is a transportation technology company developing electric and autonomous road freight solutions. Its platform brings together electric trucks, driverless freight vehicles, charging infrastructure and AI-powered fleet management software.
Its proprietary operating system, Saga, connects vehicle, route and energy data to optimise logistics operations, reduce emissions and improve efficiency. The company operates across Europe, North America and the Middle East, serving businesses seeking to electrify and automate their freight operations.
Ahead of its stock market debut, Einride secured $113 million in PIPE financing during H1 2026. The proceeds will support further technology development, international expansion and the deployment of autonomous freight solutions across its key markets.
5
Niulinx (Italy)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €38M
Niulinx is developing autonomous driving technologies for urban mobility. A spin-off of Politecnico di Milano, the company develops a full-stack technology platform covering environmental perception, route planning, vehicle control and remote fleet management. Its approach is designed around European regulatory and infrastructure requirements.
Niulinx is also developing a robo-sharing model in which vehicles travel autonomously to customers, who then drive them to their destinations before the vehicles return to autonomous operation.
To advance the commercialisation of its autonomous mobility solutions, Niulinx raised €38 million in the first half of 2026. The investment will also support further technology development and autonomous driving trials across Europe.
6
Magnax (Belgium)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €35.5M
Magnax develops high-performance axial-flux electric motors for next-generation electrification applications. Its technology enables lighter and more compact motors with high torque density and energy efficiency compared with conventional electric motors.
The company's solutions have applications across electric vehicles, aviation, industrial machinery, robotics and automation, supporting the development of more efficient electric propulsion systems.
A €35.5 million strategic investment secured in H1 2026 will enable Magnax to scale manufacturing, establish production facilities in China and maintain its R&D operations in Belgium.
7
Forest (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: £27M
Micromobility company Forest operates a shared electric bike platform designed to provide affordable and sustainable urban transportation. Its mobile app enables users to locate, unlock and rent e-bikes across London.
The company powers its electric bikes and service vehicles using zero-emission energy. At the time of its latest funding announcement, Forest had reached 1.5 million users and was recording around two million rides per month across 18 London boroughs.
Forest attracted £27 million in additional financing during the first six months of 2026, supporting its expansion across London. The capital will also be directed towards cycling and parking infrastructure, technology development, mobile app improvements and safety features.
8
Additive Drives (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €25M
Additive Drives develops and manufactures high-performance electric motors using additive manufacturing technologies. Its approach enables customised motor designs with high power density and energy efficiency while reducing reliance on rare-earth materials.
The company's technology serves a range of applications, including electric mobility, aerospace, robotics and industrial machinery, supporting electrification and more energy-efficient industrial processes.
With €25 million in fresh capital raised in H1 2026, Additive Drives plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities and bring its energy-efficient electric motors into industrial-scale production.
9
Superlight (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $21M
Superlight develops and manufactures lightweight electric commercial vehicles specifically designed for middle-mile logistics. The company combines aerospace engineering principles, modular vehicle design and software-driven digital architecture to improve cargo capacity, energy efficiency and operational performance.
Unlike conventional electric trucks adapted from diesel vehicle platforms, Superlight's vehicles are designed from the ground up to take advantage of electric propulsion, helping logistics operators reduce transportation costs and emissions.
Superlight's $21 million Series A round, co-led by Engine Ventures and 2150 in the first half of 2026, will support the completion of its UK manufacturing facility, initial vehicle deliveries across the UK and EU, and customer testing ahead of its US market entry.
10
Flease (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €13M
Flease specialises in flexible leasing of nearly new and reconditioned vehicles for corporate fleets. The company combines vehicle leasing with a digital fleet management platform that uses telematics to monitor vehicle usage, energy consumption and maintenance requirements in real time.
Its business model provides companies with an alternative to traditional long-term vehicle leasing, helping them reduce fleet ownership costs, improve operational flexibility and support more sustainable mobility practices.
Commercial expansion across France is a key priority for Flease following its €13 million funding round led by Partech Impact in H1 2026. The investment will strengthen the company's operational and financial capabilities, enabling it to serve a broader range of businesses, from SMEs to large corporate fleet operators.
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