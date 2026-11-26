European transportation tech companies raised approximately €2.14 billion in H1 2026. The UK emerged as the leading market, accounting for more than half of the capital raised, followed by Sweden and Germany. Together, these three countries attracted around 94 per cent of total funding, highlighting the geographical concentration of investment.

Autonomous driving and electric mobility dominated funding activity, with a handful of large transactions accounting for a substantial share of total capital. Meanwhile, smaller rounds reflected continued investor interest in electric propulsion, micromobility, drone technologies, fleet management and EV charging infrastructure. Investments spanned multiple modes of transportation, including road freight, aviation and rail.

These trends point to a broader transformation of the transportation sector, driven by the growing adoption of electric, autonomous and digitally enabled mobility solutions. Companies are focusing on advancing their technologies, expanding manufacturing capabilities, accelerating commercialisation and entering new markets.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, explore Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, which is free and open to everyone.

Here are the European transportation tech companies that raised the most funding in H1 2026.