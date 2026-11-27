London-based biotech and sexual wellness startup Polari Labs has raised funding. Founded in 2023, the company develops science-led consumer products for anorectal health, an area historically underserved by both medical research and commercial innovation.

Polari Labs has spent several years developing its flagship product, A-BALL, a single-use, patent-pending hydrogel insert designed to replace conventional anal douching. The product aims to reduce preparation time for anal sex from around 20–30 minutes to 30 seconds, addressing the physical discomfort, anxiety and lack of spontaneity associated with conventional douching.

Polari Labs uses polymers already found in products such as suppositories and sexual lubricants, including gelatine and alginate. Its engineered a hydrogel with specific mechanical and softening properties while accounting for the rectum's physiological environment, including pH and osmolarity.

The company was co-founded by CEO Anna Vybornova, a bioengineer with experience commercialising consumer medical devices, and CTO Dr Henry Blest, who holds a PhD in medical sciences from the University of Oxford, where his research focused on HIV and herpes simplex viruses.

The founders met through the Entrepreneur First accelerator. The company brings together expertise in biomaterials, chemical engineering, product development and community engagement, supported by medical advisers including colorectal surgeon Dr Carmen Fong and psychosexual therapist Dr Chris McCormack.

Many people spend around 20 minutes preparing for anal sex, often hours before it happens, according to a community survey conducted by Polari Labs. The process typically involves repeatedly flushing water through the body, which can undermine spontaneity, strain relationships, and carry health risks. Investors include

Nicola Telford, founder of Tabu Ventures, shared:

“Nobody has built anything better, because nobody wanted to talk about it. Polari Labs did.”

Polari estimates that more than 430 million people have anal sex worldwide. Its initial target market — gay men in the US, UK and EU who douche — already represents millions of potential customers. The company has already generated more than $500,000 in pre-sales through a 60-day Kickstarter campaign, built a waiting list of more than 11,000 people and attracted over 47,000 Instagram followers, almost entirely through organic content.

Tabu Ventures, founded by Nicola Telford, is a venture capital firm focused on overlooked and underserved markets where social stigma has historically discouraged investment and innovation.

Operating as an angel investment syndicate and investor community, rather than a traditional VC fund, Tabu Ventures focuses on four core sectors: sexual wellness, women's health, addiction and recovery, and death and end-of-life care. It brings together angel investors, industry experts and operators to identify investment opportunities, conduct due diligence and support founders navigating sector-specific challenges.

Central to its investment thesis is the belief that cultural acceptance precedes institutional investment, creating an opportunity to back businesses with significant unmet consumer demand before mainstream capital enters the market. Longer term, Telford sees potential for Polari's proprietary hydrogel platform to extend beyond sexual wellness into medical applications, including drug delivery.



Tabu Ventures has previously invested in OhMyV, a German biotech and sexual health startup developing alternatives to conventional condoms, with a focus on sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention, contraception and vaginal microbiome health.





