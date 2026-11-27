An AI agent has paid for Papa John’s pizzas directly from a customer’s bank account via cardless payment technology in a trial, which the tech provider says is the first of its kind. TrueLayer, the open banking tech provider, says it was the first time an AI agent had paid a UK retailer this way.

The pilot was part of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) AI regulatory sandbox trials, to test that an AI agent could make payments within limits agreed by the customer. The trial comes amid AI agents expected to handle a growing share of online shopping.

The trial saw Papa John’s AI agent help the customer with their order, and then pay straight from the bank account the customer linked to their Papa John’s account. Linking a bank account, rather than a card, was made possible by open banking technology.

The trial also marked the first use of Lloyd’s variable recurring payment (VRP) APIs for AI agent payments.

VRPs are open banking payments which give a payment provider permission to make repeated payments directly from their bank account for varying amounts.

TrueLayer, which is backed by Stripe and Tiger Global and whose customers include Amazon and Ryanair, says the trial shows that cardless payments are well-suited to AI agent payments as consumers can set spending limits, which can’t be exceed by the AI agent, with their banks without sharing card details.

Earlier this week, the FCA warned financial services firms developing AI agents that they must adhere to existing regulations.

Francesco Simoneschi, CEO and co-founder, TrueLayer, said: "Today it's pizza. Tomorrow it's everything else. This showcase demonstrates the potential for Open Banking technology to support agentic payments, which informs the work to create the right conditions and standards needed to adopt this technology fully and safely at scale.”