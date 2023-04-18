Web 3-focused marketing agency Zebu Digital acquired by Flight Story

London-based web3 and emerging technologies-focused marketing agency Zebu Digital and its accompanying event, Zebu Live have been acquired by Flight Story for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will serve as a springboard for Flight Story to launch Flight3, a marketing arm specifically tailored to the needs of clients in the web3 and emerging technologies areas.

Founded in 2021, Zebu’s main focus has been to squash the snake oil sometimes (often?) associated with web3 properties/hype, and “give legitimate ideas a fighting chance”.

Fast forward a few years, two in fact, as the firm just celebrated a birthday, and what started out as a trio, Brothers Harry and Jolyon Layard Horsfall and close friend Henry Hankin, has grown into a 45+ person organisation that offers proposition creation, brand advisory, thought leadership content and resources, design and creative, social and media and influencer management, and boasts three hubs: London, Cape Town, and Lisbon.

The firm counts Solana, Tezos, OKX, and NEAR amongst its client base, and has supported more than 40 token and product launches, garnered some 90+ million social media impressions, and organised more than 20 national and international events.

Co-founders Harry (CEO), Jolyon (CFO) and Henry (CBO) will remain in their roles at the newly launched Flight3 agency, and no redundancies are planned.