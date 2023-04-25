Confirmed: Founders Forum Group acquires Tech Nation

After confirming reports late last month that Tech Nation was talking with Founders Forum Group about an acquisition, today, Tech Nation Founding Chief Executive Gerard Grech has confirmed that the deal is official.

In a LinkedIn post Grech commented, "This exciting milestone will see Founders Forum Group continue Tech Nation’s mission to empower tech entrepreneurs, scale innovative startups, and provide a united platform for UK tech founders.

With Tech Nation's expertise in supporting and promoting startups & scale-ups, and Founders Forum's global network and resources, UK tech looks well-positioned to drive even greater growth and innovation going forward."

As part of it's existing portfolio of services and events catered to entrepreneurs, Founders Forum Group intends to relaunch a number of Tech Nation's programmes and reports, and build upon the latter's legacy.

As for its role in visa sponsorship, the no changes policy will remain in effect, as Tech Nation, now under the FF Group umbrella, will continue to process the Global Talent Visa for the Home Office until the Home Office identifies a ​​new endorsing body to take over from Tech Nation. And at this point, one has to wonder if they even need to?

On the acquisition/continuation of Tech Nation's work, Founders Forum Group co-founder and chair Brent Hoberman CBE commented, "By recognising and fostering remarkable digital talent and accelerating startup success nation-wide, Tech Nation has positioned the UK as a world-class innovation hub. We’re honoured to be inheriting this important mission and marrying our objectives with those of Tech Nation to preserve and expand the UK tech ecosystem.”

As a reminder: on the 20th of January of this year, we brought you the news that The UK government's digital growth services tender had been awarded to Barclays Eagle Lab, meaning British startups were set to lose existing provider Tech Nation's offerings.

Much to no one’s surprise, 11 days later, Tech Nation officially called it and announced that as of the 31st of March, the entity would effectively be no more. Aaaaaand … that they were seeking “expressions of interest from organisations that would be interested in its internationally acclaimed brand.” i.e. programmes and portfolio.

A few days later, we sat down with Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech. For the sake of hearing it straight from the source, here’s a podcast for you.