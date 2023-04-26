Spain’s Top Doctors gets €8 million for its platform to access medical specialists

Spanish medical platform Top Doctors has access to up to €8 million in 'non-dilutive' funding from Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group. This funding will help Top Doctors 'grow organically' as they offer digital services to medical teams and services in order to better meet the needs of patients.

Top Doctors removes frustrations and improves communication between patients and the highest-level health professionals around the world through its development of telemedicine, and technological and digital systems.

“This funding will help Top Doctors Group to finance complementary acquisitions aligned with the growth strategy in which health and technology converge. It will also help to improve and invest in the Top Doctors product offering, allowing us to offer our customers and patients an even more comprehensive service," says Alberto E. Porciani, CEO of Top Doctors.

Top Doctors Group turns ten years old in 2023. It claims it had 'impressive results' in 2022, where it closed with a turnover of $18.5 million, representing a growth of 30% compared to 2021.

"We are delighted to add Spain to the 46 countries we are already active in," says Paul Brodie, European Head of Investments at Liquidity Group. “Our investment in TopDoctors continues our strategy of supporting promising mid to late-stage companies that align with our investment criteria and have the potential to drive growth and innovation in their respective industries."

"We believe innovative technology and disruptive business models will continue to drive growth and success. We are committed to supporting companies like TopDoctors that embody these qualities. We look forward to continuing to work with promising companies in the region to foster growth and innovation, leveraging our unique machine learning and decision science technology," he says.

“The partnership with Top Doctors aligns with our shared values of supporting companies that make a positive impact on society,” says Satoshi Uchikawa, Investment Manager at Mars Growth Capital.