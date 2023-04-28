Dogpatch Labs has launched a new accelerator programme picking individuals over ideas

Dogpatch Labs, in the fair city of Dublin, are looking for 40 skilled individuals to join its matchmaking programme 'Founders' to create the next cohort of Irish co-founders – ‘focussing on people first and ideas second’. The group will be made up of 50/50 business backgrounds and technical/engineering experts.

These ‘high entrepreneurial potential' people will be paid a monthly stipend over the three month programme and will be given the opportunity to pitch for €100k equity investment and an additional three month follow-on acceleration programme.

The search will be nationwide and assisting with the ‘talent search’ and programme will be the RDI Hub in Kerry, PorterShed in Galway and Republic of Work in Cork. The old hats of the Irish tech ecosystem will also be on hand to provide mentorship throughout the programme.

“Over the last decade, we’ve been lucky to work with thousands of incredible entrepreneurs. With Founders, we engineer for finding the best co-founder partnerships by curating a cohort that is committed to building a world class company now. It is our belief that there is a huge untapped talent pool in Ireland that we want to unlock. We’re investing first in talent more than just the business ideas which come later. We’re hyper focused on bringing together a diverse group of individuals with a wide range of skills and backgrounds to work together on ideas that can become truly global businesses,” says Dogpatch Labs CEO, Patrick Walsh.

The pilot programme is funded by returns from successful investments in Irish start-ups through the NDRC, which reinvests in initiatives that support the creation of world-class digital companies.

“This initiative marks a new pathway to entrepreneurship for many who may not have the network or funding to build a start-up otherwise. The programme adds a complementary building block to the existing start-up ecosystem,” says NDRC Board Director, Jon Bradford.

Applications for Founders are opening today and will close on June 18th 2023.