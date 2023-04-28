Motovolt and eROCKIT take a tandem ride as the Indian e-mobility firms puts its faith in the German engineering with over €10 million deal

eROCKIT, the German mobility company producing electric push bikes that take on the persona of a moped or light motor cycle, this week revealed it has done a deal with Indian e-mobility company Motovolt. Motovolt has acquired a stake in eROCKIT AG and is investing €1 million in the German stock corporation, while investing €10 million in the construction of an eROCKIT production facility in India.

“India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. The demand for innovative and emission-free vehicles is enormous. For us, eROCKIT means cutting-edge technology and German engineering. We are therefore investing in this company and together we will lead it to great international success,” says Tushar Choudhary, CEO Motovolt.

The eROCKIT sounds like a dream for those used to pushing high watts on the stationary bike and feeling no wind in your hair for your efforts. It classes as a light motor cycle so, while you are actually getting some forward engagement for all those well toned leg muscles, you are going to have to have your licence to take to the open roads, or at least jump the queues of city traffic. It’s a bit of a ride, apparently.

"It's as easy to ride as a bicycle, but then you're suddenly going 100 km/h on the autobahn. That is of course a really great driving experience,” says German football star Max Kruse who also invested in eROCKIT.

eROCKIT says the recent investment strengthens the production of the "eROCKIT One" in Hennigsdorf near Berlin but as part of its product strategy, an eROCKIT entry-level model will be developed over the next few months, which will serve as a platform for further international models.

"Our technology serves people and solves mobility problems worldwide. Our vehicles stand for healthy exercise, clean mobility, better air in our cities and less noise. In addition, we are helping to achieve the climate goals with eROCKIT,” says Andreas Zurwehme, CEO eROCKIT AG.