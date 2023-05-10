Deliverect acquires ChatFood expanding its digital food ordering solutions offering to include social media and QR ordering

Belgian online food ordering scale-up Deliverect, has acquired social media ordering, order and pay at table, and loyalty solutions firm ChatFood which is headquartered in Dubai. The deal will see Deliverect offer ordering through social media accounts and QR order and pay solutions in addition its online food delivery solution, through POS terminals, to its global list of clients in the restaurant industry.

Deliverect will offer these solutions through a one-stop digital platform which will also give customers insights to their customers for growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome ChatFood to the Deliverect team,” said Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect. “With ChatFood, we now provide a 360-degree solution inspired by the challenges our customers face, supporting them both with in-restaurant dining and online food delivery. This milestone is significant for our company, because each day we strive to simplify the lives of restaurant owners and help them thrive in the digital age.”

Combined, the food ordering solutions firms serve over 43,000 restaurants and food service businesses around the world and power over 300 million orders in 42 markets - ChatFood’s strength is in the Gulf region.

“We’ve had an opportunity to observe Deliverect’s values and dedication to their customers through our existing integration and long-standing partnership. We recognised that their approach aligned with our own,” said Ben Mouflard, CEO and co-founder of ChatFood. “We are so excited by this next chapter in our journey and bringing our solutions to restaurants around the world.”

Both Benjamin Mouflard and Vini Rodrigues, ChatFood’s co-founders, will remain with Deliverect, leading further growth and expansion.