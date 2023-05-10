Felix Capital becomes Europe’s first B Corp certified VC with over $1 billion AUM

London-based venture capital firm Felix Capital has received its B Corp certification with a score of 100.1. In doing so, it becomes the first VC firm in Europe with over $1 billion in AUM, $1.2 billion to be precise, to achieve this hallmark.

Now if Sweden’s B Corp certified Summa Equity, its score of 110.7, and €4 billion in AUM come to mind, let me remind you that Summa Equity is, as the moniker suggests, a private equity firm, whereas Felix Capital, again, as the name suggests, is a venture capital firm. Similar but different.

Over the past 8 years, more than 50% of Felix's AUM has been used to support companies that align with one or more of the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), including Mejuri, Peppy, Unmind, Everdrop, and most recently the firm was the sole investor in French home energy renovation startup Effy’s €20 million Series A round.

“We are thrilled today to receive B Corp certification,” commented Felix Capital Founder and Managing Partner Frederic Court. “Since founding Felix in 2015, we have had the ambition to make a positive impact on the world, through the founders we work with, the team we build and the causes we support. We are proud to be a part of the global B Corp movement and work together towards meaningful change, especially in our own investment and startup communities.”

Additional European VC firms that have received B Corp certification include: