"Funding secured": These are some of the investors you'll meet at Tech.eu Summit 2023

Next week on Wednesday 24 May, Brussels Expo will be the (literal) stage for the next edition of our flagship Tech.eu Summit. These are some of the investors you'll be able to meet there.
Robin Wauters 4 hours ago
When you're bringing the European Tech ecosystem together under one roof, that includes a lot of investors who are financing and guiding today's key actors (and keen to work with tomorrow's leaders as well).

On stage alone, we'll have over 20 leading European VC firms and fund-of-funds sharing their insights straight from the investment field.

In alphabetical order:

  • Atomico
  • Balderton Capital
  • Blackfin
  • Breakthrough Energy
  • Earlybird
  • Entrepreneur First
  • European Innovation Council
  • European Investment Fund
  • Hoxton Ventures
  • Isomer Capital
  • LocalGlobe
  • Molten Ventures
  • Multiple Capital
  • Northzone
  • Nuketech
  • Partech
  • Seedcamp
  • Stride
  • Target Global
  • Unconventional Ventures

Check out the programme and speaker line-up for more details.

That's not all, of course. Other investors who will be joining us in Brussels Expo next week include Eight Roads, Sofina, Eurazeo, Columbia Lake Partners, Connect Ventures, Verlinvest, Nauta Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, HPE Growth, Fuse Capital, PMV, Coparion, Fortino Capital, Volta Ventures, Cusp Capital, Cronos, 42Cap, ScaleFund, Astanor Ventures, Syndicate One, BeAngels, Pionr.ventures, AMAVI Capital and plenty more.

Get your Tech.eu Summit tickets now if you want to meet them!

