20 startups pitching at the 2023 edition of the Tech.eu Summit

programme and speaker line-up, it's going to be one heckuva busy day in Brussels next week. We know many of you are joining us to gain insight from/rub shoulders with industry leaders, but we've also taken your feedback from last year on board, and are proud to welcome the next generation of leaders to share in the spotlight, both onstage and off.
After sorting through what seemed like a never-ending list of applicants, we're happy to bring you our selection of the top 20 startups (listed in alphabetical order) that you need to know about and welcome them to the stage next week.
If you want to hear about them, that's one thing, but getting to meet them in person? Well, that's a horse of a different colour altogether, and one that can only be found in Brussels on the 24th of May. If you're not on board yet, what are you waiting for?
1
Ancora.ai – Switzerland
Ancora.ai is a precision oncology clinical trials hub enabling patients access to trials. Their medicine trial matching technology enables personalised trial results for any patient, anywhere in minutes.
2
Blackcatcard – Malta
Blackcatcard is a neo-banking solution aimed to bring fintech services closer to European clients. The company offers a physical and virtual card that can be used for payments all over the world and can work with any ATM that accepts Mastercard.
3
Catch Jobs – Turkey
Catchjobs is a video-based app that allows job seekers and employers to communicate in the service industry. It connects employers to employees locally and globally through a video CVs community.
4
Docyrus – US
Docyrus is a no-code platform developed to manage work and increase productivity for teams of any size. In addition to core features such as task management, meeting minutes, collaborative agendas, and internal messaging, it also offers rich integration with the most popular apps.
5
eAgronom – Estonia
eAgronom helps farmers generate additional revenue streams, improve soil quality, and access better financing. The company brings together world-class experts from IT, agronomy, and environmental sciences to help farmers return carbon back into the soil, and grow crops sustainably and profitably while leading the world toward cleaner nature and healthier food.
6
EAS Project – Finland
EAS Project is created for the sole purpose of making EU online commerce easier by automating VAT and customs compliance issues. The SaaS VAT compliance tool and a secure blockchain solution for customs data transfer can be brought to play either by using one of the standard plugins for the main software platforms. The company also provides fully customised integrations for large marketplaces or complicated store solutions.
7
Fit-For-Purpose Technologies – Belgium
Fit-For-Purpose Technologies helps organisations of all sizes to transform their business through AI-Driven Innovation. Their activities are structured around 4 pillars of innovation driven by Artificial Intelligence.
8
Fundcraft – Luxemburg
Fundcraft develops and operates a custom-built platform that centralises all fund back-office operations and stakeholders activities, reducing the admin work for asset managers. The company’s in-house team has developed a platform that centralises, coordinates, and incrementally automates all fund operations, including transfer agency, accounting, portfolio and risk management, and compliance, among others.
9
Homevest – UK
Homevest helps would be homeowners understand and centralise the cross-border house-buying experience in one dashboard. The company aids clients in obtaining the best possible mortgage as well as offering remote property advice to customers through their network of real estate partners.
10
Inspakt – Turkey
Inspakt is a trust-building platform that aims to digitalise trust in the service industry. By digitising trust, it eliminates the paperwork of its customers, automates its processes, and provides them with protection by inspecting their assets.
11
Jobgether – Belgium
Jobgether helps talents to find a job matching their lifestyle and contributes to their freedom. The company was "born and raised" during Covid times based on the strong belief that the future of work will be flexible and the observation that the future is actually happening now. We covered the company's €1.4 million funding round earlier this year.
12
Kantify – Belgium
Kantify is a computational drug discovery company that uses AI to discover breakthrough therapies that change patients' lives. Their cutting-edge AI platform, Zeptomics, identifies promising drugs for any disease target, with lightning speed and unprecedented performance.
13
Leexi – Belgium
Leexi is the conversational intelligence platform based on a new technology of call transcription in over 20 languages. It boosts the use of CRM with the automation of summaries, issues, and questions for each of the calls and video conferences.
14
Lúnasa Space – UK
Lúnasa is a space-tech start-up developing reusable and intelligent satellite servicing machines. Their vision is to accelerate the world’s transition to an affordable and sustainable circular economy in space, revolutionising the way humanity interacts with and benefits from the cosmos.
15
Sanction Scanner – UK
Sanction Scanner is an AML solutions provider. They offer solutions to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing in regulation technologies (RegTech), continuously monitoring the sanction lists of 220+ countries, as well as name screening and transaction monitoring solutions.
16
Simplisales – UK
Simplisales is a company that provides a powerful and user-friendly application that is designed to meet wholesalers' needs. The company’s goal is to bring the wholesale industry up to speed with today's dynamic marketplace.
17
Skypuzzler ApS – Denmark
Skypuzzler is a pioneering, Award-winning Danish startup that aims to revolutionise the aviation industry by providing digital air traffic control for drones. Their technology enables the use of autonomous drones supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The company is dedicated to solving the "puzzle in the sky" to ensure flight safety and bring wealth and welfare to society.
18
SmartStamp – Switzerland
SmartStamp is aiming to pioneer a new standard in identification and authentication in the art world. The platform combines secure, environmentally sustainable, and easy-to-use technology including biometrics used for human identification. Their technology captures unique features that cannot be cloned, ensuring tamper-proof authentication and a new level of security and trust for the art and collectibles sector.
19
Transmutex – Switzerland
Transmutex aims to solve the long-lived nuclear waste problem that hinders innovation in carbon-free nuclear energy. To do that, the company is developing a breakthrough energy process that will be intrinsically safe, will reduce the stockpile of long-lived waste, is resistant to military proliferation, and will be cost-competitive.
20
Zero Labs
Zero Labs builds radically accessible and transparent tools that make it easy for anyone anywhere to buy renewable energy and prove it on a blockchain. Through their developer-friendly API, renewable energy can be embedded into any app or digital process, making climate action automatic, and accelerating the zero-emissions future with “Programmable Decarbonisation”.
