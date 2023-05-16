A word of thanks to our Tech.eu Summit 2023 partners

Less than ten days to go before we kick off the second Tech.eu Summit with a bang.

We're looking forward to meeting everyone there, and to learn from the speakers who've been so kind in confirming their participation in the past few months.

But we also wanted to give a big word of thanks to all our lovely event sponsors, ecosystem, media and exhibition partners.

Give it up for:

Platinum Partner

GR8

GR8 Tech is a B2B iGaming company that provides stable, resilient, adaptive, and highly scalable business solutions for iGaming companies, which are easy to integrate and manage without the need for supervision or intrusion.

Gold Partners

Orrick

With a focus on the tech and innovation sector, Orrick is a global law firm providing comprehensive legal services to startups, scaleups, and established tech companies.

European Innovation Council

The European Innovation Council is at the forefront of promoting groundbreaking innovations in Europe, providing funding and support for entrepreneurs and startups.

Molten Ventures

An esteemed venture capital firm, Molten Ventures backs ambitious technology companies with global potential, providing the financial resources and strategic guidance needed to foster growth and innovation.

BIPO

A global leader in human resource and business process optimization, BIPO empowers businesses by simplifying complex HR operations and driving efficiency.

Silver Partners

Colendi

Colendi provides embedded fintech services that democratize banking services for consumers, merchants, financial and non-financial institutions to overcome the limitations associated with the legacy banking.

SETL

Setl is a trailblazer in blockchain technology, offering scalable solutions that facilitate multi-asset, multi-currency institutional payment and settlements.

Conference, Ecosystem and Media Partners

BeCentral

Nestled in the heart of Brussels, BeCentral is a coworking space designed to foster innovation and collaboration amongst digital entrepreneurs and startups.

Female Foundry

This global initiative empowers female entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources, mentorship, and support necessary to build and scale successful startups.

Scaleup Vlaanderen

An initiative by the Flemish government, Scaleup Vlaanderen supports businesses in their scaling journey, offering coaching, resources, and networking opportunities.

StartupBlink

StartupBlink is a global startup ecosystem, providing a platform for startups, coworking spaces, and accelerators to connect, grow, and succeed.

Visit Brussels

The official tourism board for Brussels, Visit Brussels promotes the city as a prime destination for tourists, businesses, and international events.

Fintech Belgium

Fintech Belgium is the leading advocate for the financial technology sector in Belgium, fostering innovation and growth within the fintech ecosystem.

ITKeyMedia

A premier digital media company, ITKEY Media delivers the latest news, insights, and analysis on the world of technology and startups.

Allied For Startups

A worldwide network of over 40 startup associations, ALLIED FOR STARTUPS works to make the voice of startups heard in government, policy, and corporate circles.

BeTech

Committed to strengthening Belgium's tech scene, BeTech is a platform that brings together tech enthusiasts, startups, and investors.

Exhibition Partner

Turboslow NFT Agency

At the cutting edge of the digital art world, Turboslow NFT Agency specializes in creating, promoting, and managing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for artists and collectors alike.