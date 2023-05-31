Dutch fintech Klearly raises €2.1 million and officially launches its payments app in the Netherlands

Amsterdam-based payments app, aimed at SMEs, Klearly has raised €2.1 million in pre-seed funding and has officially launched its app in the Netherlands.

The app allows SMEs to receive payments directly on their phones. Already in circulation via a pilot with taxi drivers in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, including Bolt drivers, it has also grown in popularity within the restaurant and canal cruise industries – citing an increase by 173% in the past month and thirty thousand payments processed since the pilot began.

Operating on a pay-as-you-go type structure, users only pay for what they use and it claims sign up takes minutes.

"Entrepreneurs and small businesses often rely on separate mobile card terminals. Not only do they have to purchase them separately, but they also face issues such as poor connectivity, empty batteries, and intransparent pricing," says Sam Koekoek, CEO and co-founder of Klearly.

The investment round was led by Antler and Global PayTech Ventures and includes angel investment.

"Klearly provides entrepreneurs with all the tools they need to conduct successful and effortless digital business, without the need for additional hardware. In addition to receiving digital payments, users have access to comprehensive data insights for making better-informed business decisions. Convenience is paramount. That's why we don't require complicated installations or hidden subscription fees but instead have a transparent transaction-based fee,” says Koekoek.

"As one of the few fintech start-ups, we focus entirely on the end-user. Therefore, we aim to further streamline our processes and provide even more convenience in various sectors, including the taxi, restaurant, and canal cruise industries, in the near term. In the long run, we are particularly interested in entering other countries. We started Klearly to help as many people as possible realise their entrepreneurial dreams, and that mission doesn't stop at the Dutch border," he adds.