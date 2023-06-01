Swiss lender Teylor secures up to €275 million to support more than 500 SMEs through its credit platform

Swiss fintech Teylor has announced it has, along with Barclays, M&G Investments and other investors, secured up to €275 million in fresh capital to support over 500 European SMEs through the lending platform.

Teylor is an SME financing platform providing funding from Teylor's own private debt fund through a simple online application process. Teylor's platform technology is also used by many financial institutions throughout Europe.

“Having Barclays and M&G Investments as strategic partners for Teylor brings our platform to the next level and proves Teylor’s leading market position. The capital enables us to provide flexible and long-term financing solutions to strong SMEs in a time where capital has become less accessible,” says Huy Nguyen, Head of Private Debt at Teylor.

Teylor was founded in 2018 by Patrick Stäuble and through the platform's deal origination, credit risk assessment and private debt, it has enabled it to process more than €3 billion of SME debt in the past three years.

"SMEs, financial institutions and investors need a single platform that simplifies all credit processes. We have seen this digital revolution happen in B2C which was driven by today's fintech giants. The next fintech revolution will be in B2B and will be driven by companies like Teylor. With the support of our investors, we will change how credit is provided in modern economies," says Stäuble.

“SMEs require a reliable platform to satisfy financing needs with limited bureaucratic hurdles and efficient deal execution. We are pleased to expand our financing footprint within this sector in Continental Europe and support Teylor as one of the companies driving the transformation of SME lending through digitisation,” says Gordon Beck, Head of European Corporate & Sustainable Securitisation at Barclays.