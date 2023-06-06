Spectrm brings conversational AI to messaging apps with its no-code platform

Today Spectrm, makers of a social media conversation automation platform, announced a $6.5 million funding round.

The Berlin company has developed a no-code conversational marketing automation platform for brands to convert customers and drive more revenue using social messaging channels.

Chatbot marketing solutions, conversational AI and messaging analytics enable brands to personalize customer experiences at scale.

Spectrm patented two domain-specific NLP applications using generative networks in 2020.

The company has integrated GPT in their product since GPT-2, continuously upgrading with each new model and tailoring integrations to enable brand-safe conversational commerce with customers at scale.

Users include Zendesk, Jellyfish, and WPP.

Max Koziolek, CEO and founder of Spectrm, describes the platform as a brand-ready, predictive, secure ChatGPT for marketers and enterprises, "connected seamlessly across all messaging apps like Messenger, Instagram DMs, and WhatsApp, engaging with consumers at scale in private thread."

He detailed:

"Spectrm combines the power of large language models to understand consumers with proven best practices, templates and tools to build conversational journeys and automate direct interaction in messaging apps. It's the new way for lifecycle, CRM and retention marketers to build relationships that increase revenue and grow customer lifetime value."

The company has grown its revenue 3x with 3x revenue growth in the last two years, 152x YoY growth in one-to-one brand interactions with those consumers in the same period

Customers include Uber, HelloFresh, Volkswagen, Premier League, and Pandora, By using Spectrm they have experienced unprecedented 65% consumer response rates and 50% conversion to orders, which have led to exponential revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS )increases.

The investment will support the company's expansion of its leadership position in brand-ready AI tools and integration with CRM systems to increase conversion and capture zero-party data, which serve as the basis of building the future of consumer lifecycle, segmentation and retention marketing.

The round was led by Vienna's 3TS Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors, including LHV Global, BDMI, North Base Media, and Jens Schumann.