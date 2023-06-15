Market Pay acquires Polish fintech Novelpay to fuel its growth as a pan-European payments platform

Market Pay has announced it has agreed a deal to acquire Polish fintech Novelpay and its French subsidiary PAX France Novelpay.

This acquisition will enable Market Pay to further strengthen and develop its existing product offering, as well as accelerating the deployment of its unified payment platform across Europe. It will also benefit an ongoing strategy to internalise the majority of in-store technology bricks, following the successful integration of dejamobile and its softPOS technology.

"This transaction is the third bolt-on acquisition for Market Pay in less than 2 years and gives further momentum for its intention to become the leading pan-European integrated payments platform. These carefully targeted acquisitions demonstrate Market Pay’s ability to successfully execute its ambitious growth development plan, supported by AnaCap alongside the existing entrepreneurial management team,” says Nassim Cherchali, Co-Managing Partner at AnaCap - AnaCap invested in Market Pay in April 2021.

Source: Finextra