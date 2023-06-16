Dutch EV fast-charging network developer Fastned raises €21.9 million to go even faster

Amsterdam-based fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles developer Fastned has raised €21.9 million with the issue of new bonds. Investors have additionally extended €2.4 million worth of investments from earlier issues, ultimately bringing the total issued amount in this round to over €24.3 million.

Founded in 2012 and based in Amsterdam, when the company welcomed a €75 million investment via Schroders Capital in October 2022, the company quoted 215 fast charging stations operational across the Netherlands, Germany, UK, Belgium, France, and Switzerland. That number now stands at 260.

The company specialises in developing and operating fast charging infrastructure where drivers can charge their electric vehicle with up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes before continuing their journey. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS: FAST).

“Despite a challenging capital market environment, with continued inflation and increasing interest rates, Fastned once again proved its resilience in the retail bond market with a solid and growing investor base. Together, we not only build fast charging stations on high-traffic locations, but we also grow a community around electric driving,” said Fastned CFO Victor van Dijk.

“We believe that the electric revolution will really take off when charging becomes hassle-free and that is why we roll out our network across Europe: to offer freedom to electric drivers. Every day we get closer to our goal of one thousand stations by 2030, where we sell energy from renewable sources like sun and wind, actively helping to curb the climate crisis.”