DHH at Tech.eu Summit: A refreshing anti-VC take on building tech companies (video)

David Heinemeier Hansson has achieved so much in his life already, from launching and growing 37Signals and Basecamp to creating Ruby on Rails, founding HEY, writing books, advocating antitrust action and making select angel investments in Danish startups to racing cars.

That makes it slightly challenging to interview him, but I like to think we gave it a good shot the recent Tech.eu Summit in Brussels.

We certainly managed to cover a lot of ground in only 17 minutes, and he didn't mince his words on a lot of topics, so enjoy!

You can also watch the interview directly on YouTube.

