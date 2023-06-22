Game on for version 2.0 as Drest (cat)walks off with £15 million to bring fashion gaming product to the metaverse

Mobile gaming studio Drest has raised £15 million in funding to launch plans for a global rollout. The round was led by Graham Edwards.

The UK-based company which marries the fashion world and gaming world is developing Drest Game 2.0 which will bring the fashion game to the metaverse with an upgrade to its current game - 'including a series of new features, with the aim to become the leading creative platform for fashion, entertainment and lifestyle gamification'.

Since its launch in 2019, Drest claims it has recorded 250% year-on-year user growth, raised £30 million, and now works with over 260 brands including Breitling, Cartier, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Gucci, Prada and Valentino.

“We are thrilled to have secured investment to help upscale Drest, especially in such a tough market. This is testament to the strength of our product delivery and pipeline of ideas. We are now ready to take the business to the next level, and offer a new one-of-a-kind experience to our users while maintaining the core elements of the game. There is an undeniable interest in gaming from the luxury fashion and lifestyle industries and we are very well positioned to cater to this increasing demand. We very much look forward to the next chapter,” says Lisa Bridgett, CEO and founder, Drest.