RTP Global goes big with new $1 billion fund

Today, RTP Global announces its largest fund to date, totaling $1 billion in new capital. The historically early-stage investment VC intends to stick to this strategy, with $660 million pledged to new investments, and the remaining $340 million reserved for follow on activities.

Looking to invest in startups from North America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, RTP Global says that its sector focus is broad, however, special mention was afforded to AI/ML, enterprise software, fintech, e-commerce, and edtech.

Having backed over 110 companies, including Datadog, DeliveryHero, and Cred, RTP Global can boast that 1 in 10 of its investments has gone one to obtain unicorn status, and 1 in 20 have achieved decacorn valuations. As such, according to the firm, the majority of the new $1 billion fund is derived from reinvestment proceeds, i.e. the fund is practically LP-free.

“The fact that our capital is raised based on the success of our previous investments, rather than traditional LP structures, means that we can deploy it to closely align with the interests of the founders we back,” explained RTP Global Partner Gareth Jefferies. “This, combined with our international outlook and long-term partnership, makes us the best partner for companies that have the ambition to become category leaders, not only in the European market but globally.”

RTP Global has most recently invested in Supercritical, Yonder, and emma, and in case you’re wondering, RTP stands for Realizing True Potential.