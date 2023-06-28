UK solar solutions start-up Glowb gets a glow up with £1.2 million

UK-based start-up Glowb is offering simple solar energy and battery solutions for homeowners bringing 'trust, transparency and simplicity for homeowners, making light work of the whole process for customers'. It was founded in 2022 by Sarah Chapman and Colin Fraser. Chapman also founded and sold Brazilian commercial solar company Faro Energy.

Glowb has raised £1.2 million in its first funding round, which was oversubscribed. The round was led by Ada Ventures and includes Active Partners, Voyagers Climate-Tech Fund, Volta Circle and angel investors.

“This funding round will help make Glowb a household name,” says Chapman. "Installing solar solutions can seem confusing and daunting. Glowb holds homeowners’ hands through the process and allows them to become more energy efficient while protecting the environment at the same time.”

“There is potential demand for solar solutions from thirteen million homeowners in the UK,” says Check Warner, Ada Ventures. “We want to support Glowb’s vision to be the most trusted and people-centred solar brand in the UK. Sarah and her team share our values of diversity and inclusion as well as offering a product and service which will allow homeowners to do their part fighting climate change.”

Main Image: Glowb team (source: Glowb)