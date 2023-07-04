French-based VC firm Elaia welcomes Delphine Villuendas and Zeevi Michel to its partnership

French-based VC firm Elaia has added two new partners to its team - Delphine Villuendas and Zeevi Michel. Elaia focuses 'on European digital and deep tech startups, from early stage to growth development'.

Villuendas heads up Elaia’s Investor Relations team, where she has been since joining the firm two years ago. She previously led Corporate Development at Founders Factory, was a General Partner and General Counsel at various VC firms in addition to a career in law. She is also currently the General Counsel for France Digitale.

“I’m honoured to join Elaia’s partnership and play a larger role in Elaia’s development. I’m looking forward to nurturing and expanding our network of investors in France and Europe to build the leading Pan-European Tech VC Platform,” says Villuendas.

Michel has been a Venture Partner based in Tel Aviv for nearly two years, having previously co-founded, managed and sold several start-ups including TravelSuit which was acquired by BCD Travel, and Senexx which was acquired by Gartner.

“I’m thrilled to join the partnership at Elaia and help expand our horizons. I’m looking forward to building meaningful relationships with our partners and entrepreneurs as well as developing Elaia in Israel,” said Michel.

‘Thrilled’ to welcome them to the partnership Xavier Lazarus, Managing Partner said,“Elaia’s investor base has been steadily growing in France as well as internationally, especially thanks to Delphine leading our Investor Relations efforts. Zeevi, meanwhile, is key to help intensify our presence in Israel, one of the leading markets in tech in terms of deal flow quality, large exits, thus making it an attractive market for us."

Main image: Elaia Partners