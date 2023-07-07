Levelling up on infrastructure inspections, Kassel-based Twinsity gets a €2.5 million from EIC

Using drones to create digital twins and AI and ML to check for infrastructure changes, Twinsity is writing the future for many of Europe’s bridges, dams, and oil and gas refineries. The German start-up’s Twinspect platform ‘increases operational safety and efficiency’ of said infrastructure by giving ‘unparalleled insights and proactive maintenance solutions’.

As a kudus for its own 'structure' the start-up has bagged itself some funding from the European Innovation Council Accelerator (EIC), €2.5 million in fact – funds will help it assert itself globally and attract strategic partnerships with key players in the industry.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this funding from the European Innovation Council Accelerator, as it reflects the immense potential of our AI-based automated inspection platform,” said Fabien Chalas, founder and CEO of Twinsity. "This investment will fuel our mission to transform the way large infrastructure is inspected and maintained, ultimately increasing operational safety and minimising risk. We are excited to continue empowering industries to thrive in a safer and more efficient manner."

“We were convinced from the beginning that Twinspect would be able to automate most of the work associated with large-scale infrastructure inspections. Twinspect has the potential to transform the infrastructure inspection industry, both by reducing costs 10-fold and by predicting maintenance needs on a regular basis. Digital twins captured by drones combined with AI-driven analytics will be the industry standard in the near future; with the strong support of the EIC, Twinsity is advancing the industry,” added Theo Woik, Managing Partner of C3 Venture Capital, Twinsity’s first institutional investor.