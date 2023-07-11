French-based femtech Sonio raises $14 million to kick off commercial development of its AI prenatal screening solution in the US

Femtech Sonio has an AI-powered prenatal screening solution that automates ultrasound reporting. It is dedicated to ensuring healthy pregnancies around the world despite the economic issues or other any other challenges met by medical teams and their patients – enabling ultrasounds to ‘high and verified quality standards’.

Based in France the company has raised a $14 million funding round led by North American impact fund Cross Border Impact Ventures and the Elaia funds, French Tech Seed managed on behalf of the State by Bpifrance in the framework of France 2030, OneRagtime, and returning angel investors including Dominique Gaillard (former president of France Invest), Alain Decombe (Dechert) and Yann Fleureau (founder of Cardiologs).

Funds will fuel improvements to the SaaS solution, initiate its commercial development in the United States, and adapt its technology for the use of portable ultrasound scanners ‘providing image quality control and detection of potential anomalies using AI.’

“Sonio has created an innovative platform that empowers fetal ultrasound technology, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of fetal medicine specialists. Additionally, it aims to bridge the increasing shortage of specialized healthcare workers worldwide. We take pride in leading this significant round of financing, as it contributes to the early growth of this venture,” says Annie Thériault, Managing Partner at Cross-Border Impact Ventures.

"By supporting our technological and commercial growth, it makes it possible to achieve our mission. I am fortunate to be surrounded by a team of deeply committed experts, and I would like to thank them. Our board of directors is today in the image of Sonio, inscribed in the diversity of men and women, international, and in search of a model of both impact and growth. In a financing universe largely dominated by men, I am delighted to have found partners so aligned with our ambitions and who understood and valued Sonio's mission as well as its strategy and rapid execution capacity," says Cécile Brosset, CEO and co-founder of Sonio.

Main image source: Sonio.ai