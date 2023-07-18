Ecommerce One preserves its hold on the ecommerce sector as it acquires Makaira and Marmalade

Ecommerce One has acquired e-commerce marketing suite provider Makaira GmbH and ecommerce consultancy Marmalade GmbH. Both companies were founded and operated by Joscha Krug. Krug will remain in his MD roles at both and whilst becoming a minority shareholder in Ecommerce One.

The two German companies will join the stable of acquisitions Ecommerce One has made of late having bought DreamRobot and Gambio in 2022. The deal will see the company host a 'holistic suite of solutions and support for online merchants selling their products through web shops and online marketplaces like Amazon or eBay'.

“Online retailers need to adapt to meet increasing market and customer demands. We support them by bundling the knowledge of different software providers and consulting companies from the e-commerce market and providing them with holistic solutions. With the latest acquisition of Marmalade and Makaira, we gain both development and consulting expertise as well as established and sought-after technologies. In particular, Makaira's headless infrastructure opens up opportunities for shops and shop systems to become more agile and successful," says Daliah Salzmann and Arik Reiter, co-managing directors of Ecommerce One.

Main image: Joscha Krug