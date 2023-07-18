Isometric raises $25 million and launches collaborative public science platform

London-based Isometric is a carbon removal registry and science platform. The latter is being launched today and the registery is planned to launch in the coming months.

The start-up, far from impressed by current carbon registries on the market decided to go one step better and create its own. Founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur Eamon Jubbawy the company has raised $25 million in funding in a Seed round led by Lowercarbon Capital and Plural and includes Niklas Zennström (Skype), David Helgason (Unity Technologies), Ross Mason (MuleSoft) and Ilkka Paananen (Supercell).

With a need for more transparency in the industry, Isometric's science platform is a collaborative tool for suppliers, buyers and the academic community to 'advance the field of carbon removal. The data on the platform is legible—and built on science'. Through the 'development of rigorous protocols' it can 'quantitatively assess the net amount of carbon removed by a process and are necessary to verify carbon credits'.

'Isometric’s science team has also been independently reviewing historically delivered tonnes for Charm Industrial—which recently announced $50m+ worth of carbon removal sales to JP Morgan, Stripe, Shopify, Meta, Alphabet, McKinsey and others. These tonnes are viewable today on the science platform'.

The fundraise will help the company 'hire more scientists and engineers to continue building out its public registry for verified credits'. Said registry will be launched later this year. Lowercarbon Capital’s Ryan Orbuch will also join the Isometric board.

“There are two non-negotiable challenges for the human race over the coming decades: first, decarbonise our economy; second, scale carbon removal. I decided to build Isometric as the critical missing piece of infrastructure required to scale carbon removal. I knew it would only be feasible to tackle this difficult and important problem with the backing of trustworthy, long-term financing partners who think in terms of decades, not months or years. So I’m happy that Lowercarbon and Plural have put their faith in me. We have a tough journey ahead of us and it was crucial for me to pick partners that were 100 percent aligned with my vision," says Jubbawy.