Dutch climate-tech IoT scale-up Sensorfact raises €25 million

Dutch climate-tech IoT scale-up Sensorfact has raised a €25 million investment round which was led by Blume Equity and included support from existing investors FORWARD.one, Korys, and SET Ventures. Funds will fuel the expansion into new markets as Sensorfact optimises its current product suite.

Sensorfact’s solution provides manufacturers the tools to monitor electricity, gas, water, and compressed air usage, optimise operations to make them more efficient and predict maintenance needs. Its ‘smart algorithms and productivity enablement tools’ to provide actionable insights - Sensorfact also provides ‘the IoT hardware needed for the measurements’.

"We have already achieved remarkable energy savings for European industrial plants, underscoring our significant impact towards a net-zero future.” says Sensorfact CEO Pieter Broekema. “While proud of our accomplishments so far, we are committed to broadening and deepening our product portfolio, continuously creating innovative solutions that tackle industrial waste throughout the entire production process. We aim to venture into new markets, enabling companies worldwide to monitor their production processes and achieve savings.”

"Sensorfact is a fantastic company, epitomising the kind of inherently impactful business we seek to back: Europe's industrial SMEs need to improve their resource efficiency and this presents both a compelling impact and business opportunity. We are delighted to be partnering with Pieter and team on this next exciting stage of Sensorfact's scale-up journey, supporting them on their continued geographic and product expansion," says Eleanor Blagbrough, co-founding Partner of Blume Equity.