Mirror mirror on the wall who is the fittest of them all? MAGIC raises $2.5 million

'Mirror mirror on the wall…please deliver me a hologram of someone who is going to whip me into shape!' That’s what you get with a MAGIC mirror. Really, you switch your mirror on and a trainer appears to go through a workout for you. No, this is not Evil Queen (Snow White) magic, this is AI and hologram stuff. It will also tell you if your 'form' is incorrect and count your reps, so there is basically nowhere to hide on your workouts.

The UK fitness tech start-up has raised $2.5 million to bring AI-powered workouts into the UK’s living rooms, or wherever you do your workouts. The round was led by Fasanara Capital, alongside London’s SFC Capital.

“As AI continues to transform the way we live and work such as with ChatGPT and Midjourney, MAGIC and their ReflectAI technology is at the forefront of this exciting trend as consumers demand more personalised health and wellness experiences,” Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital.

The start-up also received some early backing from the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Anthony Eskinazi, Saasha Celestial-One, Miguel Martinez and Cameron Dick.

“I went through my own personal health journey losing 25% of my body fat, but in the process realised how old-fashioned and expensive personal training was. I thought there must be a way to automate this experience at scale using AI and data-driven hardware,” says CEO and co-founder, Varun Bhanot.

Coaches on MAGIC include former England cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook and England rugby star Celia Quansah.