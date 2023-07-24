Quench.ai raises $5 million to expand its team to support product and tech development of the AI-powered edtech start-up

London-based AI edtech platform Quench.ai is aimed at professionals looking to learn in real-time. Through a series of short questions, it searches through a host of video learning content to offer the most relevant content for the user's needs.

The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Husayn Kassai (co-founder of Onfido), the start-up has raised $5 million in a Pre-seed funding round which includes firstminute capital, Tuesday VC, BY Venture Partners, Ada Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Notion Capital, Antler, Sequoia Scout Fund, Northzone, and several angel investors.

Funds will allow the start-up to build out its team to support product and tech development, and sales and customer support.

“We’re proud to back Quench.ai and see the launch of its AI learning coach, which has the potential to revolutionise personalised learning and development. By leveraging AI's power and scalability, Quench.ai offers targeted content at people's fingertips, transforming how we learn. With such an experienced team, and impressive early product-market fit, Quench.ai is poised to address the evolving talent development and up-skilling needs of companies today,” says Brent Hoberman from firstminute capital.