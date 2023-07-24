Scotland’s Skylark Lasers bags £2.34 million to pipe into next generation quantum-enabled navigation systems

Scottish photonics company Skylark Lasers, which specialises in the design and manufacture of single-frequency DPSS lasers has developed a ‘portable, near-infrared laser system that will be integrated into a miniature gravity sensor developed by both academic and industrial partners’.

Earlier this month the firm was awarded £2.34 million in investment from Innovate UK. Its SBRI: Quantum-enabled positioning, navigation and timing systems is a £25 million fund which is a single-phase competition for quantum-enabled systems and technologies already at an advanced stage of development. Eligible companies must demonstrate a credible commercialisation and delivery plan.

“We are excited to continue our development efforts within the fields of quantum technologies. This is a milestone moment for Skylark Lasers as this new funding will enable the full-scale commercialisation of our quantum portfolio. These innovations will support quantum sensor companies in revolutionising the ship & rail navigation, civil engineering, and underground resource exploration sectors which will have a significant influence on global supply chain efficiencies. Having previously worked with industry leaders such as Qinetiq and RSK, this funding will provide a key capability for production-ready quantum-enabled tools and propel the UK’s capabilities on a global level,” says Dr. Ben Szutor, CEO at Skylark Lasers.