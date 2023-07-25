Mobilo secures $4.1 Million in seed funding with its smart business cards that take the pain out of networking

Today Mobilo, the Netherlands maker of the first smart business card for teams and the digital enterprise, announced $4.1 million in seed funding from DeepWork Capital, TMT Investments, and a group of forward-thinking Dutch angel investors.

27 million paper-based business cards are printed daily, and more than 80% are thrown away each year. Mobilo offers an alternative that saves trees and printing costs.

Mobilo enables intelligent networking by offering four tools to build a complete, integrated networking funnel with one card.

When tapped on a modern smart phone, its smart business cards link to lead generation forms, personal landing pages, or direct links to assets such as sales decks and presentations. The cards are also accessible for virtual events.

Over 25,000 companies have switched from paper-based business cards to smart ones. Sales teams no longer need to enter lead information into CRMs manually, and it's a boost for event organisers and attendees to measure ROI when visiting, exhibiting, or organising.

Pieter Limburg, Mobilo's founder and CEO, explains:

"At Mobilo, we're all about making life easier through technology, hence leveraging AI. We're automating the mundane stuff like managing new contacts or scheduling follow-ups, so businesses can concentrate on networking effectively and boosting their brand."

This is one of the reasons why Mobilo wants to empower event organisers and attendees with AI solutions that are accurate in storing lead information directly into the CRM - all with a quick tap. In the long run, this results in better data, more follow-ups, and higher close rates.

The company's technology is SOC 2 certified and can easily manage vast teams of over 10,000 members, including those of businesses such as AAA, Marriott, and Rexford Industrial, thanks to the seamless interaction with CRM systems and HR solutions.

Robert Rees, Rexford Industrial's Director, Cybersecurity & Technology Operations, shared:

"We love how Mobilo has streamlined our user experience with their integrated and secure digital business card solution. On top of that, it aligns with Rexford's ESG efforts by eliminating paper cards altogether."

The funding will assist with upgrading and making networking easier for contact details exchange, along with AI integration to help automate tasks and turn casual encounters into lead-generation opportunities.