London-based regtech scaleup eflow Global secures £7M for market expansion

London-based regtech scaleup eflow Global has successfully raised £7 million in a Series A funding round that is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the company's growth, with a strong focus on expanding its market presence in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The £7 million Series A round was led by Finch Capital and drew the participation from Atempo and ScaleUp Group partners.

Helping over 100 financial firms around the globe comply with regulatory requirements, eflow Global offers customers software solutions including market abuse surveillance, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.

With the latest infusion of funds, eflow Global is gearing up for an intensive period of research and development, with ambitious plans to unveil a range of new products and enhanced solutions within the next two years.

“Increasing scrutiny from global regulators has made it imperative for investment firms to automate costly and time-consuming regulatory obligations,” commented eflow Global CEO Ben Parker. “With a recent move to a 100% cloud model, we felt the time was right for us to take additional investment to accelerate growth and product development plans.”