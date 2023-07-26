Partful raises £2.4M to scale its 'Exploding' 3D parts SaaS platform for manufacturers

Today Manchester-based company Partful announced it has received £2.4M in funding to accelerate the development of its 'exploding' 3D parts SaaS platform.

Partful's platform is a digital 3D interactive parts catalogue and work instructions support tool that enables users to identify product parts quickly and accurately using a 3D explosion view — and then place orders directly with the manufacturer.

Its work instructions module also provides a step-by-step guide for product repairers and on-the-job training for maintenance engineers.

Furthermore, the platform helps global OEMs, such as Lotus, Norton, and BAE Systems, create user-friendly after-sales experiences that help to eradicate costly order errors, protect manufacturer revenues and limit product downtime by enabling faster part fulfilment and repair.

This also supports the manufacturing industry's transition to the circular economy.

Since its initial seed funding investment round in January 2022, Partful has announced a string of new clients, which include The business has grown its revenues by more than 100% year on year and counts Lotus Cars, Norton Motorcycles and IDEX Corporation among its customer base as well as three brands in the emerging electric vehicle sector – Maeving, GOVECS and Dragonfly Hyperscooter.

Led by Par Equity with participation from US-based Blumberg Capital, it takes the total investment from Par Equity and Blumberg Capital to £6.2M in the last 18 months.

Sam Burgess, CEO and co-founder of Partful, said:

"This funding is great news as it will help propel the development of our 'exploding' 3D parts platform and help us scale our growth by catering to a larger audience. We're incredibly excited about unleashing the potential of this technology on a global scale. We are also expanding our commercial force to take our product to more U.S. and European clients. I'm thrilled to have partners on board who share that vision and want to make this a reality as soon as possible."

This latest investment will enable an expansion of the engineering team developing Partful's innovative platform, supporting the manufacturing industry's transition to the circular economy.

The funding will also enable faster growth in the European and U.S. markets and accelerate Partful's adoption.