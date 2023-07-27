UK's Bike Club accelerates European expansion with acquisition of Spanish counterpart BICIRCULAR

Today Bike Club, Europe's largest subscription provider of kids' bikes, announced a decision to acquire Bicircular, a Barcelona-based bike subscription platform for children in Spain.

Founded in London in 2016, Bike Club is Europe's largest subscription provider of children's bikes, enabling parents to rent premium lightweight bikes for their children.

The average child needs a larger bike every 15 months between the ages of 2 and 16 to keep up with their growth. Bike Club takes the cost and hassle out of selling and replacing kids' bikes repeatedly.

All Bike Club bikes can be refurbished by certified mechanics and rented out again up to six times, ensuring utilisation of each bike is maximised while the requirement to manufacture new bikes is significantly reduced.

The company has raised almost £50 million to date from investors, including Circularity Capital, Europe's leading circular economy VC firm, to fuel an organic and acquisitive high-growth strategy in the UK and Europe.

Bicircular was Spain's first platform for children's bike rentals. Under the terms of the deal, Bicircular's subscribers will seamlessly join Bike Club's community of parents and riders and become customers of the combined company.

Gabriel Medina, Founder & CEO of Bicircular, also joins Bike Club in a senior leadership role to guide and execute BC's business development strategy as Country Director for Spain.

Gabriel Medina, Founder of Bicircular and now Head of Spain at Bike Club, comments:

"For several years, Bike Club has been the 'one to watch' in the family cycling market, creating a new way for parents to finally source bikes for their children on terms that suit their preference for 'access over ownership' while never compromising on the quality and selection of bikes on offer."

James Symes, CEO of Bike Club, adds: