Béa Fertility raises £2.5 million to launch its at-home fertility treatment in the UK

Béa Fertility is providing an alternative to In vitro fertilisation (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) procedures with its at-home fertility kit for those trying to start a family. This allows the user to perform Intracervical Insemination (ICI) with its Béa Applicator which places a cervical cap of semen at the cervix. This is then left there for an hour before removing. No hormone injections are used during this treatment.

The kit also contains ovulation and pregnancy tests (tests are done two weeks after treatment) and includes on-demand access to a fertility library, treatment app and live support from the care team.

The UK femtech has raised £2.5 million which will see its launch in the UK. Founded by Tess Cosad and George Thomas, Béa Fertility is starting with a discounted treatment for early adopters – of which it will be compiling an at-home fertility treatment study - but in the future, a three-month treatment will cost £700, which the firm says is one-twentieth of the cost of IVF treatment. It also has been proven to have 50% efficacy over six cycles of treatment.

The start-up is also launching a pilot with the UK’s healthcare system, the NHS. The at-home treatment kit will be available through South Fulham Primary Care Network.

“Fertility impacts one in six couples, yet access to fertility care is severely lacking globally. Fertility clinics have been selling the same expensive treatments for decades, yet there are a number of groups which remain underserved, including the LGBTQIA+ community, single people and parents experiencing secondary infertility. At Béa, our aim is to fill this gap by creating inclusive, clinical-grade fertility treatments that can be used at home,” says Cosad.

The round was led by Octopus Ventures and joined by JamJar and Forward Partners, with additional participation from existing investors Calm/Storm and Q Ventures.

“At Octopus Ventures we back founders who are changing the world for the better. We invest where we can make the greatest positive impact. When it comes to starting a family there are few things in life more meaningful than this. , who is reimagining the fertility care pathway, was a clear vision we wanted to get behind. We’re delighted to have joined Tess and her team on this journey,” says Kirsten Connell, Investor at Octopus Ventures.

Main image: Tess Cosad